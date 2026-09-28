Dense fog advisory issued before sunshine, mild temps arrive in Chicagoland

The Brief Dense fog is affecting areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana until 10 a.m. Sunshine will return Monday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain is expected to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday, the wettest day of the week.



We open with some areas of fog, mainly south of Chicago extending into northwest Indiana.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Will and Kankakee counties, part of Grundy County, and all of our northwest Indiana counties until 10 a.m.

The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be moonlit and cool with lows not far from 50°. Once again, there may be fog and it could be fairly thick in areas.

Rain in the forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. On Wednesday, cloud cover will be increasing, but it looks like rain may wait until late in the day or at night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s again.

Thursday looks to be the wet day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Moisture from former hurricane Polo will likely be involved.

By Friday, high pressure will push the rain to our south and the rest of the day will end up partly cloudy. Highs will not be as warm, reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Similar temperatures are expected over the weekend under partly sunny skies.