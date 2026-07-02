Chicago weather: Expect rain and heat for July 4th weekend

The Brief Dangerous heat continues today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index near 100–105, with an extreme heat warning until midnight. Friday stays hot in the low 90s with a chance of storms and a slight risk of severe weather. This weekend brings a few more storm chances with slowly cooling temperatures, with 80s returning early next week.



Chicago will have high heat again with thunderstorms knocking.

A few isolated storms developed this morning and early afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be about 100–105 degrees. The Extreme Heat Warning continues until midnight tonight.

The chance for rain and storms moves in tonight, after10 p.m. and lasts between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. There is a chance for strong to severe storms with a marginal risk (level 1/5) for most. Damaging wind is the biggest threat with storms, but hail is also possible.

July 4th forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance of storms tomorrow again with a slight risk of severe storms. The heat index on Friday may still approach the upper 90s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for storms in the afternoon. Festivities can still go on, but have a backup plan.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance of afternoon storms.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. We are looking at the mid 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.