Chicago weather: First snowflakes of season possible later this week

The Brief Chicago will enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s Tuesday before temperatures drop later in the week. Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a stray thunderstorm possible but no severe weather anticipated. Lake-effect showers Thursday and Friday could bring the season's first wet snowflakes before a brighter weekend.



The workweek started off with sunshine and warm temperatures near 60 degrees. Soak in the warmth while it's here, because the first snowflakes of the season could be here by the end of the week!

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

A low pressure system will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing the chance of rain to the area, especially during the afternoon and evening. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but severe storms are not expected.

Following our midweek storm system, winds will shift from the north and lake effect showers are expected to develop. While the majority of the lake effect will be in the form of rain on Thursday and Friday, there is a chance for some wet snow to mix in at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s, and then we're only in the lower 40s on Friday.

The weekend looks brighter with sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday, and then we climb to around 50 degrees to start next week.