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Chicago weather: Heat and humidity arrive with threat of storms

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FOX 32 Chicago
Weather
Published July 26, 2026 7:33 AM CDT
Published July 26, 2026 7:33 AM CDT
Chicago Weather: Heat, humidity come with threat of storms
Chicago Weather: Heat, humidity come with threat of storms

Chicago Weather: Heat, humidity come with threat of storms

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for July 26, 2026.

CHICAGO - It's looking to be a hot and sweaty Sunday with the humidity making it feel close to 100 degrees.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We have highs reaching the lower 90s today with heat indices making it feel closer to 100 degrees.

That is above our normal of around 84 degrees for this time of year.

We have some cloud cover and a bit of haze. 

The National Weather Service is warning of the threat of possible storms, mainly later tonight.

Monday will be breezy but otherwise feel much like Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and more very humid conditions.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox Chicago meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

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