Chicago weather: Heat and humidity arrive with threat of storms

It's looking to be a hot and sweaty Sunday with the humidity making it feel close to 100 degrees.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We have highs reaching the lower 90s today with heat indices making it feel closer to 100 degrees.

That is above our normal of around 84 degrees for this time of year.

We have some cloud cover and a bit of haze.

The National Weather Service is warning of the threat of possible storms, mainly later tonight.

Monday will be breezy but otherwise feel much like Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and more very humid conditions.