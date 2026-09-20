Chicago weather: Heaviest rainfall to taper off, cooler temps ahead

The heavy rain we saw overnight should be wrapping up by early this afternoon, just in time for the Bears game, but the wet weather will continue into tomorrow.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

The heavy rains and storms overnight and into early Sunday morning left large puddles throughout the Chicago area. Visibility was also limited with the rain.

Temperature-wise, we'll see highs in the 70s through much of the day along with breezy conditions. The warmest weather will be well south of I-80, per the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the area until around 1 p.m.

The stormy conditions also mean hazardous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazards statement will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

What's next:

To start the workweek, highs will be much cooler, in the low to mid-60s, with the rain likely staying with us. Still, there is a chance of at least some sun peeking out.

Temperatures in the 60s will continue throughout much of this week.