Chicago Weather: Much cooler temps for Wednesday

Today was our fifth day in a row with a high temperature of 75 or greater.

Today was also our last day (for a little while) with a high temperature of 75 or greater!

What to Expect:

A cold front has moved through and readings are going to tumble moving into Wednesday.

For tonight, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but many look to stay dry. Lows should stop around 50, which is close to normal for this time of year. Those closer to the Illinois and Wisconsin line may slip more into the 40s, but no frost is expected.

Wednesday features a mix of clouds and sunshine but a strong northeast wind. It's that wind direction that will help hold back our highs, with most spots not making it out of the 50s. Those farthest from the lake may be able to reach the middle 60s. Lake water temperatures right now are only around 50, so with the air coming in off the lake, it acts like a giant refrigerator.

A little more sunshine expected Thursday, but still cool for this time of year with highs in the lower 60s.

What's next:

We end the week with a cloudy sky and highs in the middle 60s. A few showers may show up later in the day Friday and we keep a northeast wind around 10-20mph.

The holiday weekend brings a gradual warm up to the area but the clouds may be stubborn. Look for highs near 70 on Saturday, middle 70s Sunday and then near 80 on Memorial Day Monday. Lows all three mornings will be in the lower to middle 50s. When it comes to rain chances, things are looking dry right now. But for those who have lived here long enough, you know there always seems to be a chance for something during the Memorial Day weekend. We'll keep eyes on it and keep you updated.

As we move into the final stretch of May, the warm air should stick around with highs in the 80s and lows near 60.