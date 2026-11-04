Chicago weather: Overnight lows will drop to the 30s this weekend

The Brief Chicago temperatures are about 15 degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon following an early morning cold front. Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers are possible through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine returns this weekend, with temperatures near 50 degrees Saturday and warming into the upper 50s Sunday.



Temperatures are running about 15 degrees cooler this afternoon than where we were yesterday afternoon. A cold front came through the area early this morning, and we'll be feeling much more Fall-like for the next several days.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Most areas will end up staying dry with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will once again be mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will remain pretty steady through the day with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Decreasing cloud cover is expected on Friday with cool temps near 50 degrees. The weekend looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be near 50, and then we warm to the upper 50s on Sunday.