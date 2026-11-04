Chicago election board blames coding error for ballot shortages amid high turnout

The Brief The Chicago Board of Elections blamed a coding error for incorrect ballot-style quantities at some precincts during Tuesday's midterm election. Officials said the error caused ballot shortages and voting delays at some locations, prompting deliveries of additional ballots and voting machines. Nearly 660,000 Chicago voters have cast ballots so far, but election officials are still counting votes and investigating how many precincts were affected.



The Chicago Board of Elections says a coding error caused ballot shortages and long lines at some polling places during Tuesday's midterm election, as officials continue counting votes and investigating the problem.

In a statement Wednesday, election officials said nearly 660,000 Chicago voters have cast ballots so far, with some precinct results and mail-in ballots still outstanding.

Coding error blamed for ballot shortages

What we know:

The Chicago Board of Elections said its investigation determined that a coding error in the computerized system used to calculate ballot quantities caused some precincts to receive incorrect amounts of certain ballot styles.

The issue affected some of Chicago's 491 "split precincts," which require multiple ballot styles because they include voters from different election districts. Officials said every precinct received the correct total number of ballots, but some received too many of one ballot style and too few of another.

Once the issue was discovered, election officials began printing and delivering additional ballots to affected precincts and providing extra electronic voting machines.

The board said polling places remained open long enough to accommodate voters who were still waiting in line.

How many precincts were affected?

What we don't know:

Chicago has 1,291 voting precincts, including 491 split precincts.

Officials have not determined how many precincts experienced shortages of one or more ballot styles. The board said this was the first time it had experienced this type of error.

Its IT department has since implemented additional automated validation checks and safeguards designed to prevent similar problems in future elections.

"The Chicago Board of Elections apologizes to voters for the error that slowed the lines at certain precincts," the board said in its statement.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 3: Voters cast their ballots at the Downtown Voting Supersite at 137 S. State St. in downtown Chicago, United States on Election Day, November 3, 2026. The Supersite is open to all Chicago voters, with polls open fro Expand

Chicago election turnout numbers

Big picture view:

Despite the voting delays, Chicago election officials reported strong turnout in Tuesday's midterm election.

According to preliminary figures released Wednesday:

659,995 voters have cast ballots out of 1,565,133 registered voters.

1,241 of 1,291 precincts have reported results.

109,215 mail-in ballots have been returned out of 242,230 requested.

The figures remain preliminary as election officials continue receiving and tabulating precinct data and mail-in ballots.

When will election results be finalized?

What's next:

The Chicago Board of Elections has 21 days following Election Day to finalize and officially proclaim the results.

Officials said they will be able to compare this year's final voter turnout with previous elections once all votes have been counted.

Updated election results will be posted at chicagoelections.gov .

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