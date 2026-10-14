Chicago weather: Mostly cloudy today, soggy Thursday ahead

The Brief Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s today under mostly cloudy skies. Rain returns by daybreak Thursday and could continue into Friday morning. The weekend looks dry and pleasant, with highs reaching the mid 60s Sunday.



Cooler air has settled over the area.

Temperatures will likely remain nearly steady throughout the day in the mid 60s. Showers are moving out as of this writing and the rest of the day looks rather dry under mostly cloudy skies. I suppose a few sprinkles are possible at most.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and pleasant with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Chicago rain returns

The next area of rain arrives by daybreak Thursday. It looks like a fairly soggy day with rain much of the time holding temperatures not far from 60°.

Rain continues into tomorrow night and may not be completely gone until daybreak Friday. The rest of Friday looks windy and cool with high temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 50s.

The weekend looks spectacular with temperatures befitting mid October. Highs will be a little bit warmer on Sunday when we might get into the mid 60s.