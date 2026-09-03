Chicago weather: Scattered storms possible Friday before dry Labor Day weekend

Aside from a few isolated showers or storms this evening, most of tonight will be quiet under partly cloudy skies. Plan for low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead

Friday will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but similar to the past few days, we'll have plenty of dry hours in the mix. It'll be another hot day with highs likely topping out in the lower 90s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night into early morning Saturday, but after that our Labor Day Weekend looks nice and dry. Saturday will be warm in the mid 80s and then we drop to near 80 on Sunday. Labor Day Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.