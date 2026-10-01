Chicago weather: Flood watch today before gorgeous weekend

The Brief Showers and a few storms are possible today, with highs in the low 70s. A flood watch is in effect for most of Chicagoland through 10 p.m., especially near rivers and creeks. Cooler weather arrives Friday before sunny, dry conditions take over this weekend.



Today we have showers and a chance for a few storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s.

There is a flood watch for most of Chicagoland this afternoon until 10 p.m. This is for flood-prone zones, especially near rivers and creeks.

Gorgeous weekend ahead

What's next:

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be in the process of clearing tomorrow.

This weekend will be gorgeous! Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and Sunday will be around 70.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Back to the low 70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.