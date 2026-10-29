Chicago weather: Showers possible before skies clear Thursday

The Brief Showers are possible Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and a high near 70. Friday looks mostly sunny, while rain could return Friday night and early Saturday. Saturday may dry out in time for trick-or-treating, with more rain chances early next week.



A shift in the weather is on the way for Chicago, with a few changes to keep in mind for Halloween weekend.

Chicago Halloween forecast

What we know:

Showers are possible Thursday morning as a cold front moves through. Highs will reach around 70, with skies clearing during the afternoon. Sunshine and southwest winds up to 15 mph are expected later in the day.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s. Rain could return Friday night and continue into early Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast includes a chance to dry out in time for trick-or-treat festivities. Highs will be around 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-60s.

What's next:

Rain chances return Monday, when highs will reach the upper 60s.

Showers are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s; Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-60s.