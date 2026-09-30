Chicago weather: Soggy through Thursday, then a nice weekend for Chicagoland

It has been a soggy day with temperatures hovering in the mid 60s. Rain will become scattered tonight with steady temperatures in the 60s. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.

Looking ahead

More rain is on tap for Thursday with steady rainfall more likely in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Following the frontal passage, rain will taper off overnight and then we're looking towards brighter days ahead by the weekend.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday look perfect for the first weekend of October! Plan for sunshine with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.