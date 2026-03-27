Chicago weather: Spring warm-Up brings 60s this weekend, 70s early next week

Warmer temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this weekend, with dry conditions continuing into early next week.

Overnight Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a low around 28 degrees, with light winds. Temperatures Saturday are expected to climb into the upper 40s, with some areas, particularly in the far southern and southwestern suburbs, reaching the low 50s.

By Sunday, highs are forecast to rise into the low 60s, followed by even warmer conditions Monday, when temperatures could reach the low 70s under mostly clear skies.

While light snowfall was observed north of the Wisconsin state line, including areas near Milwaukee and parts of northern Michigan, dry conditions are expected to prevent any accumulation in the Chicago area.

A cold front is expected to move in by midweek, bringing a sharp temperature drop from the mid-70s Tuesday to the upper 30s by early Wednesday, along with increasing chances of rain that could persist through the end of the week.