Chicago weather: Storms possible before sunshine returns

The Brief Rain and a few storms are possible today, especially along and south of I-80. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Storm chances return Saturday, followed by more rain chances early next week.



Today we have the chance for rain and a few storms.

As the day progresses, the chance for rain will be higher along and south of I-80. Highs will be around 80, and skies will dry this evening.

Warmer weather ahead

What's next:

The weather turns around over the next couple of days with sunshine returning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be around 80.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms in the afternoon.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain at night through Tuesday.

Monday will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 80.