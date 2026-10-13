Chicago weather: Storms arrive tonight before sharp temperature drop

The Brief Chicago will reach around 80 degrees Tuesday under sunny skies. Rain and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday evening, with a marginal severe risk south of I-88. Cooler weather settles in Wednesday, followed by chilly temperatures Friday.



Today will be dry and sunny with highs around 80! It will be another above normal day, as we should be in the mid 60s instead.

Chicago storm threat

Tonight, we have increasing clouds and a chance for rain with storms. By this evening, 7-8 p.m., the chance for rain moves in.

The chance for rain and storms ramps up after about 10-11 p.m. and through early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a general thunderstorm risk for all of Chicagoland.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in portions of DeKalb, LaSalle, Kankakee, Kendall, and Grundy counties with the focus on wind and hail. The focus for most activity tonight and early tomorrow will be south of I-88.

Chicago chills off

What's next:

After tomorrow morning, the chance for some rain sticks around through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60s after an overnight low in the 60s! Temperatures do not budge much with mostly cloudy skies holding on.

Additional showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Thursday will only be reaching into the low 60s again.

Chicago weekend forecast

Friday will be downright CHILLY! Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with sunshine — yikes.

Friday night will be in the upper 30s, and Saturday we are back to the upper 50s. Sunshine is here on Saturday as well as Sunday.

Sunday will be in the mid 60s with the beautiful sky. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.