Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth to continue through Monday

By
Published  October 20, 2024 9:03am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Sunny skies and above-average temperatures return Sunday and are expected to stay through Monday.

CHICAGO - Another beautiful fall day is in store for Chicago with sunny skies and summer-like warmth.

Today, temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80 degrees in the south suburbs. 

The above-average temperatures continue Monday with highs in the low 80s and more sunshine. 

Tuesday will be mild and cloudy. There will be a slight drop in temperature Wednesday with a very minor chance of rain.

The rest of the week will hover in the 60s. 