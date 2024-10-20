Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth to continue through Monday

Another beautiful fall day is in store for Chicago with sunny skies and summer-like warmth.

Today, temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80 degrees in the south suburbs.

The above-average temperatures continue Monday with highs in the low 80s and more sunshine.

Tuesday will be mild and cloudy. There will be a slight drop in temperature Wednesday with a very minor chance of rain.

The rest of the week will hover in the 60s.