Six men arrested in Rockford-area human trafficking operation: state police

Six men were arrested on charges related to child solicitation following a two-day human trafficking sting in the Rockford area, Illinois State Police said.

The operation, conducted Dec. 4-5, focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sexual acts, state police said.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Carlos A Rivera, 50, of Rockford: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Harry J. Hulmes III, 57, of Machesney Park: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Jon D. Juhlin, 58, of Rockford: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Lavonte D. Allen, 32, of Rockford: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Nathan D. Hayes, 31, of Pecatonica: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Gerald L. Hochastatter, 71, of Delevan, Wis.: Charged with indecent solicitation a child/aggravated sex (Class 1 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony) and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age+ (Class 4 Felony)

Further information about the incidents hasn't been released.

According to state police, human trafficking is "the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or services against their will."

The operation involved ISP special agents, officers from ISP Troops 1 and 3, SWAT, and the ISP Intelligence Support Unit. They partnered with the State Line Area Narcotics Team, the Blackhawk Area Task Force, and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or via text at 233733.

For more information on human trafficking, visit this link.