2 teens robbed multiple people at gunpoint on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police say

The Brief Two teens were arrested and charged in the armed robberies of three men and the attempted armed robbery of another man in Logan Square on Friday, police said. The suspects, ages 16 and 17, were arrested just minutes after the alleged incidents.



Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the armed robberies of multiple victims on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Friday.

What we know:

The robberies and one attempted robbery happened in the 2700 block of North Albany Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were both charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said the suspects took property from two 23-year-old men, a 35-year-old man, and tried to rob a 27-year-old man on Friday morning.

The suspects were arrested around 10:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the suspects took from the victims.

Police did not name the suspects as they were underage.