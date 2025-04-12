Illinois man had ‘numerous’ child pornography videos, sheriff says

The Brief Michael J. Guerra, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. An electronic device of his allegedly had "numerous" videos of child pornography, some involving children as young as infants. Guerra was being held in jail ahead of an initial court hearing on Saturday.



A north suburban man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday.

‘Numerous’ child porn videos

What we know:

Michael J. Guerra, 55, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Guerra, of Zion, had "numerous" videos of child pornography, some involving children as young as infants.

Michael J. Guerra

The sheriff’s office received a tip from an online cloud storage website indicating a device in Lake County that uploaded child pornography to their platform. An investigation determined the likely source was from a home in the 3200 block of Enoch Avenue in Zion.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized electronic devices that contained child pornography that allegedly belonged to Guerra, police said.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said numerous other devices belonging to the suspect were still being analyzed and that additional charges were likely.

Guerra was being held in the Lake County Jail until an initial court hearing on Saturday morning.

What they're saying:

"This is yet another successful investigation and arrest of a child predator by our detectives," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement. "We will stop at nothing to protect the most vulnerable in our community. I’m grateful for the incredible collaboration between our office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate these crimes and hold these individuals accountable."