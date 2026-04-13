Chicago weather: Summerlike heat, severe storm threat ahead

The Brief Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue through Friday. There is a daily chance of thunderstorms, with the highest severe risk expected Tuesday night. Cooler air arrives this weekend with highs near 60 and additional rain chances.



Unseasonable warmth and a daily risk of severe thunderstorms take center stage early this week.

Let’s start with the easy part – temperatures. Highs today through Friday will be in the 70s and 80s with tomorrow likely being the hottest day of the bunch. Highs could get well into the 80s with an attendant rise in humidity.Today will be more like low-to-mid 70s.

Severe storm threat

What to expect:

Now let’s break down the thunderstorm threat. Today a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and if any form, they could be gusty. There is also a chance of thunderstorms tonight, but I think the favored areas for severe weather will be in Wisconsin.

Tomorrow is the day when severe thunderstorms are most likely and we are now at a level three "enhanced risk" for all hazards. Prime time for those storms is trending toward after dark. But I wouldn’t fine-tune the timing too much on this just yet.

What's next:

On Wednesday, strong thunderstorms will once again be possible at almost any time of day, with the highest risk of severe weather likely to be just west of Chicagoland, but we are still in an area of potential damaging storms.

Due to more cloud cover, it will not be as warm on Wednesday, but still well into the 70s. Thursday there are still showers possible, but severe thunderstorms look to be off the table. Highs will once again be flirting with 80° as they will on Friday.

A cold front will arrive Friday night and with that will come another chance for showers and thunderstorms continuing into Saturday. Highs will not be far from 60 both days. The main message is to be "Weather Ready" today, tomorrow and Wednesday and particularly so tomorrow.