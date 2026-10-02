Chicago weather: Sunny, fall-like weekend ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s

Today is mostly sunny and fall-like! Temperatures will be ranging in the 60s for most, with the mid 60s in Chicago.

Looking ahead

This weekend will be beautiful! Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be crisp with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is looking good! Mostly sunny skies are back with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mid-70s and mostly sunny skies on Thursday will be fantastic!