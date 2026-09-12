Chicago weather: Sunny skies, beautiful Saturday in store

We are in store for a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sun and warm temperatures throughout the day.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It was sunny to start the day with clear skies and no threats of rain.

Saturday will be much warmer than normal, with highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout the area, well above the average of about 77 degrees this time of year.

What's next:

Looking ahead, a good portion of Sunday should also look good, but there is a chance of scattered showers in the early to mid-afternoon time frame, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS also said we’re in for a "bit of a temperature roller coaster" to start next week.

Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, to the upper 70s on Sunday, then cool off in the lower 70s on Monday, then back up to near 90 degrees on Tuesday, when we expect high humidity, especially south of I-80.