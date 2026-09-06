Chicago weather: Sunny, warm Labor Day weekend continues

Today will be sunny and perfect!

Highs today will be around 80 degrees. Tomorrow will be much of the same with sunshine and a high near 80 degrees.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There was some dense fog to start the day across much of the north and northwest suburbs to start the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.