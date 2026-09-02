Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat indices again Thursday

It was another very hot day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect areawide until 9 PM this evening.

An isolated shower or storm is possible late tonight into early Thursday morning, but many areas will stay dry with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead

Thursday and Friday bring the chance for showers and storms, some of which may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures remain hot with highs in the low 90s.

A few scattered showers or storms remain possible into Saturday, but plenty of dry hours will be in the mix. Highs will finally trend a bit cooler in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday look nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.