Chicago weather: 'Waves' of showers, storms pose flooding risk

The Chicago area is seeing waves of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout Saturday, which could pose a flooding risk.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

The area will see repeated rounds of rain, especially north of I-88.

The first round will last through about noon, and another should come around 7 p.m. this evening through the early morning on Sunday.

How much rain could we be getting? Possibly up to about 3 inches in some areas.

That means that a Flood Watch is in effect at least until about 1 p.m. for the City of Chicago.

At the city's airports, Midway was facing a Ground Stop through around 8 a.m. and O'Hare was experiencing a Ground Delay through 11 p.m., per the FAA.

The heavy rain could also cause flooding along major rivers like the Rock, Fox, DuPage, Des Plaines, and Illinois Rivers, according to the National Weather Service.

High daytime temperatures should range from the mid-70s to the low 80s. The typical high for this time of year is around 75 degrees.

Sunday will see highs in the upper 70s with more heavy rain early that could affect those headed to Soldier Field for the Bears game at noon.

The rain should remain with us to begin the workweek with cooler temperatures in the 60s on Monday.