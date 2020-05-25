Memorial Day temperatures nearly hit 90 degrees, heat and humidity expected through the week

article

Memorial Day weekend temperatures climbed to near record levels, topping out in the high 80s.

Temperatures Monday peaked at 88 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr. Sunday’s temperatures peaked at 90 degrees.

The hottest Memorial Day on record was 95 degrees in 2012 and 2018, the weather service said.

High temperatures and humid weather are expected to continue though the week, although there is a chance of a few scattered showers, the weather service said.