Chicago weather: Warm, mostly dry conditions remain for marathon weekend

Today will be warm with increasing clouds.

Highs this afternoon will be around 80 with winds gusting out of the south to 20 mph.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What To Expect:

There is a small chance for rain in NW Indiana tonight, but most in Chicagoland will remain dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s with sunshine.

Monday will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Skies will get cloudy as Monday progresses, and there is a chance for rain and storms Monday night.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday afternoon with partly sunny skies returning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s.

The chance for rain continues Wednesday night through Friday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.