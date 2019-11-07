Waves up to 8 feet expected in Lake Michigan as weather service issues flood advisory

article

Dangerous waves and costal flooding are expected along Lake Michigan in the Chicago through Thursday afternoon, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory along the shores of Cook and Lake county in Illinois, warning that flooding could affect Chicago bike paths.

Northwest winds up to 28 mph and near-record high lake levels are contributing to the flooding threat, the weather service said. Residents are warned to avoid flood prone areas along the lake shore and to stay off piers and break walls.

In Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, coastal flood advisory is in effect until early Friday morning, the weather service said.