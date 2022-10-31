1 dead, 2 firefighters injured, after fire breaks out in Hanover Park home

One person died and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out in a west suburban Hanover Park home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street just before 4 p.m., Hanover fire officials said.

Fire crews discovered a large amount of smoke coming from the roof and flames coming from multiple windows in the back of the home, fire officials said.

After making entry, crews located a deceased individual inside the home, according to officials. Two other occupants were able to escape safely.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials said they are expected to make a full recovery.

The Hanover Park Fire Department is conducting an investigation.