1 hurt in midday shooting on Dan Ryan at 67th Street

A person was shot Thursday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Omoayena Williams.

A person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, Williams said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Local lanes were shut down for the investigation on I-94 at 67th and the ramp from 71st Street, Williams said.