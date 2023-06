Image 1 of 2 ▼

At least one person was injured in a South Shore apartment fire Thursday morning.

Chicago Fire Department responded to a still and box fire at a two-story building located at 3015 East 81st Street before 7:45 a.m.

People were at the windows when crews arrived, fire officials say.

One civilian was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has since been put out.