1 killed, 1 critically injured in West Chesterfield shooting: police

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

They were outside about 12:20 a.m. in the first block of West 91st Street when a group of males approached and fired shots, following an argument, Chicago police said.

One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age is not yet known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

The other man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.