Chicago police now say reported Little Village kidnapping never happened

The Brief Chicago police have determined that the reported kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in Little Village was not bona fide. The incident, initially reported as a kidnapping, will now be classified as unfounded.



Chicago police announced late Thursday a significant update about the reported kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police have determined the incident was not bona fide.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in front of a home in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue. Police had said the boy was grabbed by an individual while playing in his yard. The suspect was described as an African American man wearing black clothing and a fabric mask.

It was reported the boy escaped when the suspect became distracted while making a phone call, and the child was able to return home safely. However, after further investigation, police have determined the kidnapping never happened.

As a result, no suspect is being sought and the incident is now classified as unfounded.

The video at the top of this story was published prior to the update from police.