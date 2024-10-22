$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket bought at suburban Jewel-Osco

A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased from a Jewel-Osco in suburban Chicago over the weekend.

The winning ticket was purchased for last Sunday's evening drawing at a Jewel Osco located at 153 Schiller St., in Elmhurst, lottery officials said. The ticket matched the following five numbers to win the jackpot prize: 2-3-24-25-28.

Officials said this marks the ninth Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more this year in the Lucky Day Lotto game.

Jewel-Osco will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.

Over 31,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold in Sunday evening's drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.