Chicago man learns sentence after supplying fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to Naperville man

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for providing a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a Naperville resident in 2022.

Shawn Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, according to prosecutors.

The case goes back to Nov. 27, 2022, when a 23-year-old man was found dead in his bedroom. Investigators identified Smith as the person who supplied the drugs that caused the overdose.

On Dec. 5, 2022, undercover officers in Naperville set up a drug purchase with Smith. He was pulled over on his way to the meeting and arrested without incident.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from a mix of fentanyl, heroin, diphenhydramine (commonly known as Benadryl) and trazodone, which had been prescribed to him.

Smith will have to serve at least 75% of his 12-year sentence before he's eligible for parole.