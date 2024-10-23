Chicago woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman in Archer Heights

article

A Chicago woman was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another woman in Archer Heights.

Cynthia Garcia, 24, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday when Garcia allegedly shot and wounded a 25-year-old woman in the 4100 block of West 47th Street.

Police arrested Garcia about an hour after the shooting in the 3400 block of West 63rd Street.

Her detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.