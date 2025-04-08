Concealed carry holder wounded during Chicago shootout

The Brief A 66-year-old man with a concealed carry license was shot during a gunfight early Tuesday in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The shootout began after an argument with two suspects who displayed a gun near a parked vehicle. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the suspects fled the scene in a Lexus.



A 66-year-old concealed carry holder was wounded during a shootout Tuesday morning in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The backstory:

Just before 6 a.m., the man was outside when he got into an argument with two people near a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of West Cullerton Street, according to police.

The two suspects flashed a gun, which prompted both groups to start shooting at each other.

The 66-year-old, who has a valid FOID and CCL, was shot in the leg. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a nearby Lexus sedan. No other injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.