1 killed, 6 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

article

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:16 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue and discovered the man in an alley, Chicago police said.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, had been shot in the back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot more than a dozen times while sitting on a porch in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a home at 1:44 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue when he suffered 16 gunshot wounds to “various areas of his body,” according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

In the day’s latest shooting, two men were wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when someone in a gray SUV unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the hand, and a 36-year-old man was struck in the hip, police said. Both had their conditions stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot inside his apartment during an altercation in Altgeld Gardens on the South Side.

The man, 44, was arguing with a male about 7:30 p.m. in the 13300 block of South Corliss Avenue when the male pulled out a handgun and fires shots at the man, police said.

The man was struck in the buttocks, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 20-year-old man was wounded earlier in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the leg at 2:03 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Justine Street, according to police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and his condition was stabilized.

Police said the man was “highly uncooperative” with investigators and did not provide details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The day’s first reported shooting also happened in Englewood.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg at 8:51 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 72nd Street, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized, police said.

Seven people were shot — one of them fatally — in Chicago on Monday as well.