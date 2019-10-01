7 shot, 1 killed Monday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a triple shooting in South Austin on the West Side.

The man was outside with two other men about 11:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when two males got out of a vehicle in a nearby alley and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Chicago police investigate the scene where 3 people were shot Monday night, in the 5400 block of West Madison, in the South Austin neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The two other men, 22 and 39, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 22-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, while the 39-year-old was in good condition after being shot in the buttocks.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 29-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Uptown on the North Side.

About 7:40 p.m., he was sitting on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the right ankle and taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said.

Two people were wounded late Monday morning in a shooting that turned into a vehicle chase in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:55 a.m., a man and woman were in a vehicle in an alley in the 6800 block of South Evans Avenue when a man stepped in front and fired shots through the windshield, police said. The shooter then got into a black vehicle and attempted to flee.

The 39-year-old man, who had been shot in the arm and torso, drove after the shooter’s vehicle, which lost control and crashed in the 6600 block of South Marquette Road, police said. The shooter got out and fled on foot.

The man was able to drive to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was treated in critical condition while the 29-year-old woman, who was shot in the leg and lower body, was stabilized.

A weapon was recovered from the abandoned vehicle, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, an 18-year-old woman was wounded during an attempted robbery in Roseland on the South Side.

The woman, 18, was walking with another female about 5:20 a.m. near 103rd and State streets when a gunman walked up and demanded their belongings, according to police.

He fired one shot, striking the woman in the left buttock, before running south on State Street, police said. He did not get anything in the robbery.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was described as a 200-pound male standing about 5-foot-5, police said. He was last seen wearing black boots, a black hoodie and black pants.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend in which 19 people were shot — two of them fatally — in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.