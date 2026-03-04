Things to do in Chicago this weekend — World of Wheels, Holi at Navy Pier and more
CHICAGO - The Windy City is shaking off winter and turning up the fun this weekend. Rev up your engines at the World of Wheels, toss rainbow powder for Holi, shop local women-led markets and more.
Here’s your guide to things to do in Chicago March 6-8.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
March 6: Lights at Concord Music Hall
March 6: The Floozies at Metro
March 7: Zukerman Trio at Orchestra Hall
March 7: Konstantinos Argiros at United Center
March 7: Ravefurrest at Outset
March 7: Peaches at Vic Theater
March 7: Lady Starlight at Cermak Hall
March 8: DJ Raphi at Outset
March 8: Benjamin Grosvenor at Orchestra Hall
Multiple dates: Leftover Salmon at Garcia’s Chicago
Multiple dates: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at The Salt Shed Indoors
Multiple dates: Ludo at House of Blues Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
March 6: High School Hockey State Championships
March 6: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks
March 7: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Butler
March 7: Loyola men’s basketball vs. George Washington
March 7: UIC women’s basketball vs. Belmont
March 7: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars
March 8: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars
March 8: Game Changer Wrestling
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago March 6-8
World of Wheels
The Chicago World of Wheels returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8. The event showcases hundreds of custom and classic cars with tickets starting at $30 for adults and $10 for children.
Courtesy: Chicago World of Wheels
Women’s Makers Market
Navy Pier hosts the Women’s Makers Market every Saturday in March from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring more than 40 local women artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs.
Holi Celebration
Navy Pier will celebrate the Festival of Colors with live music, dance performances, DJs, and the signature powder-throwing experience along Chicago’s lakefront.
Holi celebration at Navy Pier.
Chicago Artisan Market
The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Morgan MFG in Fulton Market this Sunday, March 8. The market features more than 115 Midwest artisans; visitors can shop for local food, fashion, home goods and arts.
