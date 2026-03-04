Things to do in Chicago this weekend — World of Wheels, Holi at Navy Pier and more

The Windy City is shaking off winter and turning up the fun this weekend. Rev up your engines at the World of Wheels, toss rainbow powder for Holi, shop local women-led markets and more.

Here’s your guide to things to do in Chicago March 6-8.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 6: Lights at Concord Music Hall

March 6: The Floozies at Metro

March 7: Zukerman Trio at Orchestra Hall

March 7: Konstantinos Argiros at United Center

March 7: Ravefurrest at Outset

March 7: Peaches at Vic Theater

March 7: Lady Starlight at Cermak Hall

March 8: DJ Raphi at Outset

March 8: Benjamin Grosvenor at Orchestra Hall

Multiple dates: Leftover Salmon at Garcia’s Chicago

Multiple dates: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: Ludo at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 6: High School Hockey State Championships

March 6: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks

March 7: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Butler

March 7: Loyola men’s basketball vs. George Washington

March 7: UIC women’s basketball vs. Belmont

March 7: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars

March 8: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars

March 8: Game Changer Wrestling

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

Chris Porter

The Play That Goes Wrong

Bridget Everett

Lucy Darling

Max Amini

Things to do in Chicago March 6-8

The Chicago World of Wheels returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8. The event showcases hundreds of custom and classic cars with tickets starting at $30 for adults and $10 for children.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Chicago World of Wheels

Navy Pier hosts the Women’s Makers Market every Saturday in March from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring more than 40 local women artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs.

Navy Pier will celebrate the Festival of Colors with live music, dance performances, DJs, and the signature powder-throwing experience along Chicago’s lakefront.

Holi celebration at Navy Pier.

The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Morgan MFG in Fulton Market this Sunday, March 8. The market features more than 115 Midwest artisans; visitors can shop for local food, fashion, home goods and arts.