1 killed, 2 wounded in South Austin shooting: police

article

Three people were shot — one of them fatally — Monday in South Austin on the West Side.

The trio were standing outside about 11:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when two males got out of a vehicle in a nearby alley and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

One man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Two other men, 22 and 39, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 22-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, while the 39-year-old was in good condition after being shot in the buttocks.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.