Stickney man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting: police

The Brief A 31-year-old Stickney man, Richard Negron, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Chicago. Police say a 27-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Feb. 28 in the 5100 block of South Luna Avenue and later died at Stroger Hospital; a witness said the suspect approached on foot and opened fire. Negron was arrested Friday in Stickney, a weapon was recovered at the scene, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.



A Stickney man has been charged with murder after a deadly Thanksgiving shooting, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Richard Negron, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Friday in the 4700 block of C. Central Ave. in Stickney, Ill.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11:53 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 5100 block of South Luna Avenue, according to police. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 27-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richard Negron, 31, Stickney

A witness told officers that an unknown man, later identified as Negron, approached on foot, pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

Negron's next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.