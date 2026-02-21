Stickney man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Stickney man has been charged with murder after a deadly Thanksgiving shooting, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Richard Negron, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Friday in the 4700 block of C. Central Ave. in Stickney, Ill.
The backstory:
Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11:53 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 5100 block of South Luna Avenue, according to police. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 27-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Richard Negron, 31, Stickney
A witness told officers that an unknown man, later identified as Negron, approached on foot, pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.
What's next:
Negron's next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.