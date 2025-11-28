Deadly Thanksgiving shooting reported on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief Police say a man was shot and killed Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness reported the shooter walked up, opened fire, and fled; detectives recovered a weapon and are questioning a person of interest.



Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11:53 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Luna Avenue, according to police. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Friday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A witness told officers that an unknown man approached on foot, pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and Area One detectives are questioning a person of interest.