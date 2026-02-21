Chicago weather: Winter Storm Advisory issued for Northwest Indiana through Monday

A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana from midnight through Monday morning as lake-effect snow is expected to bring additional accumulation.

Light snow fell across parts of the Chicago area Sunday evening, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s along the lakefront and at area airports. Winds were generally light, though occasional gusts — including up to 26 mph in LaSalle-Peru — pushed wind chills into the single digits and teens.

The most significant snowfall is expected in narrow bands in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, where 2 to 5 inches could accumulate in isolated areas. Western suburbs are expected to see drier conditions.

The snow is tied to a low-pressure system lingering over the Great Lakes, circulating light snow across Michigan and into Ontario. The system is expected to gradually weaken as the week progresses.

Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the lower 20s, with light snow possibly creating slick spots on untreated roads and reducing visibility at times.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 30s through Monday before moderating midweek. Highs are forecast to climb into the 40s by Wednesday, potentially reaching the low 50s by Friday. While a brief cooldown is possible next weekend, above-average temperatures are expected to return early next week.