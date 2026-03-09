NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Tracking all Chicago Bears moves and signings

NFL free agency is here.

The Chicago Bears, one play or two away from an appearance in the NFC Championship game, are looking to take the next step. That starts Monday, as a key signing today could pay off down the line.

Follow along with us here as we track all the Bears' rumors and moves as NFL free agency begins with the legal tampering period.

NFL Free Agency Live Tracker

1:04 PM: Linderbaum gets his pay day

Bears fans were wondering if the Bears could get in on the Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes. That's a contest the Raiders won in expensive fashion.

According to ESPN, former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum reached agreement on a record deal with Las Vegas. The Raiders are giving him a three-year, $81 million deal. That's big money for the best center in the league, and not a price point the Bears could match.

1:00 PM: Former Bears QB heads to Tennessee

According to multiple reports, former Bears' No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky heads from Buffalo to Tennessee.

He'll be backing up 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

12:50 PM: What Bryant's signing means for the Bears

The Bears' free agency splash improves the secondary immediately.

Here's what else it means for the Bears.

12:30 PM: The latest on Coby Bryant

The Bears will sign Bryant to a three-year, $40 million contract. According to FOX Sports, Seattle made a push to re-sign their starting safety. Instead, Bryant will land with the Bears.

12:25 PM: The Bears land a safety

According to NFL Network, the Bears are indeed signing Bryant.

The former Seahawk had four interceptions and seven pass break ups for Seattle last year. It's the biggest addition to the defensive secondary.

12:02 PM: Bears are eying a safety from the NFC West

According to CBS' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are eying Seattle safety Coby Bryant.

Most recently. Bryant started for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. He's a Cincinnati product, but it would remain to be seen what that means for Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

11:55 AM: Bears land their first signing of the day

The Bears' first free agency move is adding a defensive lineman.

The Bears will sign former Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year deal, Gallimore's agency confirmed with FOX 32.

11:55 AM: Packers lose their backup QB

The Packers' defensive coordinator takes over as head coach in Miami, and now Malik Willis is his starting QB.

According to ESPN, Willis is signing with the Dolphins after Miami released Tua Tagovailoa.

11:49 AM: Panthers set the EGDE rusher market

With one move, the Panthers may have made life difficult for the Bears.

Carolina will reportedly sign pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120M deal. The Bears, who were presumed to be in the pass rusher market, now might be out of it with Phillips getting a deal worth $30 million per year for arguably the best pass rusher available.

11:39 AM: Name to watch - James Pierre

According to Josina Anderson, the Bears are a team to watch in free agency for Steelers cornerback James Pierre.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback has four career interceptions and five career forced fumbles. With Nahshon Wright potentially in line for a massive free agency pay day, the Bears could add Pierre to their cornerback room and reunite him with Al Harris. Pierre was a cornerback at FAU in 2019 when Harris was a defensive assistant under then-head coach Lane Kiffin.

11:28 AM: Don't expect a repeat of 2025

Last year, the Bears splashed with Drew Dalman, Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of free agency. Don't expect the same kind of moves.

The Bears have their core in place, and limited cap space. Their biggest move of the day will be the most telling.

11:06 AM: Former Bears WR heads to Atlanta

Olamide Zaccheaus, who was the Bears' veteran presence in the locker room alongside DJ Moore, will head to Atlanta. The Bears could be in the market for a receiver to join Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and JahDae Walker.

10 AM: Bears lock down D'Marco Jackson

The Bears created a need at linebacker by releasing Tremaine Edmunds, but they'll lock down a key contributor before the frenzy begins.

According to NFL Network, D'Marco Jackson is returning to the Bears on a two-year, $7.5 million deal that could be worth up to 10.5 million with incentives.

Chicago Bears biggest needs

The Bears enter the 2026 season with a critical list of needs. Here are the biggest needs we know the Bears have as free agency begins:

Left Tackle: With Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury, the Bears need a veteran left tackle that could lock down Caleb Williams' blind side for the 2026 season and maybe beyond that. PRIORITY LEVEL: HIGH

Safety: As Ryan Poles noted in his end-of-season press conference, all four of the Bears safeties that were on the roster in 2025 will be free agents. The Bears need to lock that position down with an open competitive window. PRIORITY LEVEL: HIGH

Pass Rusher: Montez Sweat can't do it all alone, and the Bears have a handful of rotational pass rushers hitting free agency. There's no telling how Dayo Odeyingbo's recovery from Achilles surgery could affect his 2026 season. The Bears could address this position now or in the draft. PRIORITY LEVEL: HIGH

Defensive Tackle: The Bears' defensive line could be extremely thin if Andrew Billings doesn't return. This is a position that could be addressed in the NFL Draft. PRIORITY LEVEL: MEDIUM

Linebacker: Getting Jackson back into the fold is a good move, but the Bears still need to add depth after releasing Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tremaine Edmunds. PRIORITY LEVEL: MEDIUM

Chicago Bears free agents

Unrestricted Free Agents

Kevin Byard, safety – 32 years old

Joe Tryon-Shoykina, defensive end – 26 years old

Ryan Bates, center – 28 years old

Andrew Billings, defensive tackle – 30 years old

Chris Williams, defensive line – 27 years old

Durham Smythe, tight end – 30 years old

Jonathan Owens, safety – 30 years old

Case Keenum, quarterback – 37 years old

Jaquan Brisker, safety – 26 years old

Travis Homer, running back – 27

Olamide Zaccheaus, wide receiver – 28 years old (UPDATE: Zaccheaus reportedly agrees to terms with atlanta)

Nick McCloud, cornerback – 27 years old

Jaylon Jones, safety – 28 years old

Scott Daly, long snapper – 31 years old

Devin Duvernay, wide receiver/return man – 28 years old

Nahshon Wright, cornerback – 27 years old

D'Marco Jackson, linebacker – 27 years old (UPDATE: The Bears reportedly signed Jackson to a two-year, $10 million deal)

Braxton Jones, offensive tackle – 26 years old

Dominique Robinson, defensive end – 27 years old

Elijah Hicks, defensive back – 26 years old

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jordan McFadden, offensive guard – 26 years old

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle – 24 years old (signed a one-year, $1 million contract)

Restricted free agents

Noah Sewell, linebacker – 23 years old

Daniel Hardy, defensive end/linebacker – 27 years old (UPDATE: The Bears reportedly signed Hardy to a two-year, $6 million deal)