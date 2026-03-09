Chicago weather: Record warmth today before strong storms move in

The Brief Warm sunshine will push Chicago temperatures into the low to mid-70s today, likely breaking the daily record. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Cooler weather follows with rain Wednesday, possible rain-snow mix and temperatures falling into the 40s.



Today will be fantastic! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with sunshine. Our current record is 69 degrees (2021) so a new record is expected. There is a small chance for light rain in southwestern counties late today.

What we know:

All eyes are on the weather Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Strong and severe storms are expected with all hazards at play. The storm prediction center has many of us with an enhanced risk for severe weather. Have a weather plan in place for the chance for damaging storms.

Temperatures will be dropping on Tuesday with highs expected to be around 60 degrees. On Wednesday, the rain will be falling with the chance for a rain/snow mix possible as the temperatures drop. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. We will have to watch for potential flooding.

Thursday we turn the corner with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance for snow on Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy with highs near 50 and there is a chance for rain/snow mix.