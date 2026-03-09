Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Heights man charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop

By Will Hager
Published  March 9, 2026 11:32am CDT
Chicago Heights
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Dandre Edmond | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Chicago Heights man was charged after investigators found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
    • Authorities said the driver, Dandre Edmond, did not have a license or valid firearm permits.
    • A judge ordered him held in custody after his initial court appearance.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm after investigators found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff's police stopped a blue Jeep around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the first block of West 23rd Street for a traffic violation.

Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Dandre Edmond, did not have a valid driver's license. During a pat-down, investigators found a loaded gun on Edmond. Officials said he did not have a valid FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Edmond was taken into custody and charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Following his initial court appearance Feb. 27 at the Markham Courthouse, Edmond was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail. 

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 16.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Chicago HeightsCrime and Public SafetyNews