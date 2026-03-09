Chicago Heights man charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm after investigators found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff's police stopped a blue Jeep around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the first block of West 23rd Street for a traffic violation.
Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Dandre Edmond, did not have a valid driver's license. During a pat-down, investigators found a loaded gun on Edmond. Officials said he did not have a valid FOID card or a concealed carry license.
Edmond was taken into custody and charged with felon in possession of a weapon.
Following his initial court appearance Feb. 27 at the Markham Courthouse, Edmond was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail.
What's next:
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 16.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.