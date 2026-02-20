Multiple suburban Chicago schools on 'secure and teach' after reported threat: police

The Brief Wheaton police responded Friday morning to a reported threat at Wheaton North High School. The school, along with Longfellow, Sandberg, Washington and Hawthorne, was placed on "secure and teach" status. Police asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.



Wheaton police responded Friday morning to investigate a reported threat called in to Wheaton North High School, city officials said.

What we know:

The school was placed on a "secure and teach" status while officers investigate. Details about the called-in threat haven't been released.

Out of an abundance of caution, Longfellow, Sandberg, Washington and Hawthorne schools were also placed on "secure and teach."

What you can do:

Police asked the public to avoid coming to Wheaton North High School during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.