Multiple suburban Chicago schools on 'secure and teach' after reported threat: police

By Cody King
Published  February 20, 2026 10:22am CST
Wheaton
The Brief

    • Wheaton police responded Friday morning to a reported threat at Wheaton North High School.
    • The school, along with Longfellow, Sandberg, Washington and Hawthorne, was placed on "secure and teach" status.
    • Police asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

WHEATON - Wheaton police responded Friday morning to investigate a reported threat called in to Wheaton North High School, city officials said.

What we know:

The school was placed on a "secure and teach" status while officers investigate. Details about the called-in threat haven't been released. 

Out of an abundance of caution, Longfellow, Sandberg, Washington and Hawthorne schools were also placed on "secure and teach."

What you can do:

Police asked the public to avoid coming to Wheaton North High School during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by the City of Wheaton and Wheaton Police Department. 

