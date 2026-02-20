Multiple suburban Chicago schools on 'secure and teach' after reported threat: police
WHEATON - Wheaton police responded Friday morning to investigate a reported threat called in to Wheaton North High School, city officials said.
What we know:
The school was placed on a "secure and teach" status while officers investigate. Details about the called-in threat haven't been released.
Out of an abundance of caution, Longfellow, Sandberg, Washington and Hawthorne schools were also placed on "secure and teach."
What you can do:
Police asked the public to avoid coming to Wheaton North High School during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by the City of Wheaton and Wheaton Police Department.