West Town residents, businesses push back on Grand Avenue reconstruction plan

Some Chicago residents and business owners in West Town are calling out Mayor Brandon Johnson over a major reconstruction plan for Grand Avenue, saying they’ve been left out of a process that directly affects them.

What we know:

Opponents of the one-mile redesign gathered along Grand Avenue, saying the proposal will worsen traffic, slow down buses and hurt small businesses already struggling to stay afloat.

"We are here on Grand because we have a crisis in Chicago’s democracy," said Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association and a leader of the "Save Grand Ave" effort.

The project would add concrete-protected bike lanes, bus boarding islands and upgraded pedestrian infrastructure between Chicago Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

Those against the plan say the redesign would block emergency vehicles, slow CTA buses and eliminate parking spaces critical for neighborhood businesses.

Peter Rios, owner of Alliance Bakery, said he invested millions into his business, which opened two years ago.

"My business stands to suffer greatly, reduced foot traffic," Rios said. "I would not have purchased the building had I known this construction was coming."

Opponents say they have been trying for nearly a year to meet with the mayor and the 1st and 27th ward aldermen to find common ground but have been ignored.

Ald. Daniel La Spata’s office said residents had opportunities for input in 2023. In a statement, La Spata said the project was delayed in procurement, but the city did host community meetings on the proposal.

Critics dispute that claim.

"People were not invited. People did not know about these meetings," Romanelli said. "They were not invited to the table."

The Chicago Department of Transportation said the plan is designed to make the corridor safer and more accessible for everyone, citing concerns about high vehicle speeds and crashes along Grand Avenue.

Bill Thanoukos, a resident, said the group is not opposed to bike lanes but wants a compromise.

"We’re not against bikes or small businesses," Thanoukos said. "We want people to get up and down Grand efficiently and safely."

The group is calling for the project to be halted until there is guaranteed 24/7 access for emergency vehicles, a study on bus impacts, protections against major slowdowns for CTA service and assurances of adequate parking.

"They must talk to the community," Romanelli said. "It’s time for compromise."

What they're saying:

CDOT said in a statement:

This project responds to longstanding community concerns about high vehicle speeds and crashes along Grand Avenue. In addition to traffic safety improvements, it also involves a full rebuild of the roadway to address aging infrastructure and utility and structural issues. All changes are designed to meet the operational needs of emergency vehicles. Every corridor is different, and CDOT carefully evaluates conditions along each corridor to determine the most effective design for safety, access, and mobility. The design for Grand Avenue provides a balanced approach that supports reliable bus service and safer travel for everyone who uses the street.

The first section, between Chicago Avenue and Damen Avenue, was completed in Summer 2024, and has resulted in a reduction in severe crashes, safer vehicle speeds, an increase in bike ridership, and fewer traffic injuries compared to other sections of Grand Avenue.

The second section of the project, which will extend these improvements east to Ogden Avenue, will begin later this year. As we get closer to construction, CDOT will continue coordinating with neighbors, local businesses, and ward offices to minimize disruption. Following completion, CDOT will evaluate the project to ensure it continues to meet safety and mobility goals for the corridor.

More details about the corridor improvements, including all materials presented at the public meetings, safety data, and corridor maps, are available on the project website.

What's next:

The first phase was completed in 2024. The next phase will begin this year.

Ald. La Spata says they are open to meeting to discuss construction logistics, but the core design is finalized.